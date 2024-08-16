Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 556.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 52,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,500. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOLT. Leerink Partnrs cut Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

