Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $15.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,618.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,814.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,685.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

