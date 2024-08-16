Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 404.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

BOUYF remained flat at $34.02 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Bouygues has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.77%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

