BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 645 ($8.24).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.30) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.02) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.51) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.38) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Stock Up 1.5 %

BP Increases Dividend

BP opened at GBX 443.45 ($5.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.28, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 458.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 479.76. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 5,348.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.86), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,665,628.43). In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss sold 454,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.86), for a total value of £2,087,720.19 ($2,665,628.43). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £21,450 ($27,387.64). Insiders acquired a total of 10,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.