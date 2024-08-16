Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,142,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,563,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,713.5 days.
Brambles Stock Performance
Shares of BMBLF stock remained flat at $10.63 on Friday. Brambles has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.
Brambles Company Profile
