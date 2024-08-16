BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Posts Earnings Results

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 100.10%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BOF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,654. The company has a market cap of $2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. BranchOut Food has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.60.
In other news, Director Byron Riche Jones purchased 41,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $41,337.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,375.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.
