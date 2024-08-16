BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF) Posts Earnings Results

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 100.10%.

BranchOut Food Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,654. The company has a market cap of $2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. BranchOut Food has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Riche Jones purchased 41,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $41,337.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,375.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BranchOut Food

About BranchOut Food

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BranchOut Food stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. ( NASDAQ:BOF Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 2.23% of BranchOut Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

