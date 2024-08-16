Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Branicks Group Stock Performance

Shares of DDCCF stock remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. Branicks Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

Branicks Group Company Profile

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and with access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

