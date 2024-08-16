Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Branicks Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Branicks Group Stock Performance
Shares of DDCCF stock remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. Branicks Group has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.
Branicks Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Branicks Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Branicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Branicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.