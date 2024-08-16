Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $6.08

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.27. Braskem shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 16,379 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Braskem from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Braskem by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Braskem by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 872.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 240,744 shares during the last quarter.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

