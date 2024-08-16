Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Bread Financial stock opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $55.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,245,000 after buying an additional 657,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $14,365,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 390,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,823,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 224,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

