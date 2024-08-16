Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EAT. KeyCorp raised shares of Brinker International from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EAT

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $65.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,144. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $249,303.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $215,480.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Brinker International by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Brinker International by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.