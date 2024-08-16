Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Brinker International updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.350-4.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.35-4.75 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE:EAT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.57. 2,109,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $76.02.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EAT. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $249,303.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $215,480.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.