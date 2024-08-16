British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days.
British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.9 %
British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. 2,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.30.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British American Tobacco
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What are earnings reports?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.