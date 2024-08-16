British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 157,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.9 %

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. 2,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $37.30.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

