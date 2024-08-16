Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $162.68 and last traded at $165.25. 6,451,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,697,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day moving average is $151.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $342,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,510,000. Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

