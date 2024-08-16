Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) PT at C$77.67

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$77.67.

CCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCO

Cameco Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Activity at Cameco

CCO opened at C$56.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco has a one year low of C$45.63 and a one year high of C$76.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In other Cameco news, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$742,500.00. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total transaction of C$142,576.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,785. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.