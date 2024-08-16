Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$64.06

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.28.
EIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
