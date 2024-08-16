Brokerages Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $56.75

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $7.80 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

