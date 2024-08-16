Brokerages Set Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target at $77.24

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

SHOP opened at $74.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

