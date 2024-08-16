Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target at $50.41

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SYF opened at $45.89 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

