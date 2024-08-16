Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $154.71

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $139.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.88. Middleby has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,246.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 97.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

