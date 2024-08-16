Brokers Issue Forecasts for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded 98532 (KMP.TO) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Price Performance

98532 has a 52 week low of C$12.04 and a 52 week high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

