Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $666.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGT

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $40.17. 43,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $97.70.

Insider Activity

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $141,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.