Brokers Issue Forecasts for Annexon, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2028 EPS estimates for Annexon in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Annexon’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

