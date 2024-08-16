Brokers Offer Predictions for Chimerix, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Chimerix in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.96). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chimerix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMRX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. 84,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,386. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 291,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Chimerix by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

