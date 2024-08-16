Brokers Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.94.

B2Gold Trading Down 1.4 %

BTO opened at C$3.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Insiders have sold a total of 162,558 shares of company stock worth $628,717 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently -366.67%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

