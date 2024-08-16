Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BKD. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 143,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 198,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

