Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00.

BRO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Shares of BRO opened at $101.22 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $103.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 85.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,979,000 after buying an additional 687,783 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $1,329,000. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 479,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,846,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

