Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Acquires 1,458 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1,944.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $812,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

