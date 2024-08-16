Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,216,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,010,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
DXC Technology Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of DXC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 195,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,717. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.78 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
DXC Technology Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
