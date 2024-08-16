Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $5,797,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $52,889,617 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,974. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

