Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.13. The stock had a trading volume of 115,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,709. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $292.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

