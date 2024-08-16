Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2,316.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,249. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

MP Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.12. 512,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,294,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. MP Materials’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

