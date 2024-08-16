CACI International Inc to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $4.96 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for CACI International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $4.96 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CACI International’s current full-year earnings is $20.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.41 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. CACI International’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CACI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.00.

CACI opened at $463.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $470.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.83 and a 200-day moving average of $404.42.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total transaction of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $18,271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in CACI International by 293.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 147.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,243,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 21.4% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,345,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 487.2% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

