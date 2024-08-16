Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 36,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 106,371 shares.The stock last traded at $26.10 and had previously closed at $25.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadeler A/S will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Trium Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 39.5% in the second quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

