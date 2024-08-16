Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Trading Down 1.7%

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.20). Approximately 23,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 69,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.23).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cake Box
Cake Box Stock Performance
Cake Box Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $2.90. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,181.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cake Box
In other news, insider Sukh Ram Chamda bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($111,082.74). Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.
About Cake Box
Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
