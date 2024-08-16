CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CALC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Singular Research raised CalciMedica to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CalciMedica from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CALC

CalciMedica Price Performance

NASDAQ CALC opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. CalciMedica has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.28.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Wilson purchased 8,443 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,270.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 258,918 shares in the company, valued at $836,305.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalciMedica

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CalciMedica stock. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the period. CalciMedica comprises 0.3% of BML Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. BML Capital Management LLC owned 2.56% of CalciMedica worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CalciMedica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.