California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Director Acquires $1,002,333.15 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) Director Christian S. Kendall bought 20,895 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.97 per share, with a total value of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

California Resources Stock Performance

CRC opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.32. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $43.09 and a 52-week high of $58.44.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.07 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scientech Research LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 138.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 163,758 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of California Resources by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.