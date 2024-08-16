Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.40.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

