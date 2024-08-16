Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) Price Target to $21.00

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cibus to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cibus in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Cibus Price Performance

Cibus stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Cibus has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cibus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cibus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cibus by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cibus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

