Canaccord Genuity Group Trims TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Target Price to $4.50

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.90.

TTEC stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $191.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 26.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,212 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 211,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after acquiring an additional 160,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of TTEC by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

