Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,232 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNNE. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $7,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 429.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 378,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 306,716 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Cannae by 59.4% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 709,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 264,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cannae by 17.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Cannae in the first quarter valued at $751,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Stock Performance

CNNE traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,585. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Cannae Announces Dividend

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32). The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cannae’s payout ratio is -8.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

In other Cannae news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

