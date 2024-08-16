Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.14. 2,374,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.64. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

