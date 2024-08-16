Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,581. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.69. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.