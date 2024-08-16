Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Cardlytics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDLX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The stock had a trading volume of 933,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,331. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexis Desieno sold 7,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $59,235.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at $54,839.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,742 shares of company stock worth $735,905 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

