Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Down 2.4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.00. 238,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,020,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,510,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $51,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

