Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Down 2.4%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.00. 238,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,020,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.