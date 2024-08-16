Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

