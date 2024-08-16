Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Shawn R. Phillips Sells 7,101 Shares

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Shawn R. Phillips sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carriage Services Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CSV opened at $31.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Carriage Services by 741.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 77,439 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Carriage Services by 202.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 208,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 319,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter valued at $1,517,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

