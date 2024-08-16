Carter’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.
Carter’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. Carter’s has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.
Carter’s Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CRI stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.80. 947,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,187. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Carter’s Company Profile
Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.
