CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.94

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.94 and last traded at $98.85, with a volume of 585388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 237.34 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.51.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.75%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $562,002.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,114,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,420,564 shares of company stock worth $124,690,835 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

