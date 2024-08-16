CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner Sells 15,000 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$1,125,000.00.
Gunther Johann Birkner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 6th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total value of C$1,433,800.00.
CCL Industries Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$77.65 on Friday. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.82 and a 52-week high of C$78.16. The stock has a market cap of C$13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$72.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
