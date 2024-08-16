CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CCL.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.78.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$77.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$78.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.64.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,875. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at C$36,875. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,188. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

